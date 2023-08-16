Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.44. 268,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 617,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

GETY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

