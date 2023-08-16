GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Head to Head Comparison

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) and Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Sega Sammy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.59 million N/A -$2.75 million ($0.16) -9.25 Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A $17.75 0.29

Sega Sammy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sega Sammy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of Sega Sammy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigaMedia and Sega Sammy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Sega Sammy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Sega Sammy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -33.90% -3.52% -3.28% Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sega Sammy beats GigaMedia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

