Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $126,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 38,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

