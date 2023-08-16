Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $77.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,002 shares of company stock valued at $13,504,845 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

