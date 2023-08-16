Global Value Investment Corp. Buys 5,115 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,155.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 243 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,404.54.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,094.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.