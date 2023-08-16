Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 5,115 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,155.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 243 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,404.54.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $20,094.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $42,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

