Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 140,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 429,100 shares.The stock last traded at $58.85 and had previously closed at $60.73.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.