Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $4.20 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $680.32 million, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $311,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

