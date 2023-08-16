Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 989,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.4 %

GLNG opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

