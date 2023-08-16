Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $83.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Graco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Graco has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $2,478,301 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 102,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 47.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.