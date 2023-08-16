Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $614,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

