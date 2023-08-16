Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

