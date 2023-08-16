Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.