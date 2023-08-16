Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,900,000 after purchasing an additional 660,760 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.