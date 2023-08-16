Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,297 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.