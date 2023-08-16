Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 338 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Corteva by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Corteva Stock Down 2.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

