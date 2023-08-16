Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

