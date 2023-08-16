Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $542.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.