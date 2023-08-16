Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 26,526 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Haleon by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

