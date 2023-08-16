Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $328,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.51. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

