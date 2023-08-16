Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $226.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

