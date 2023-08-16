Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,177.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

