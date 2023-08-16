Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WST opened at $402.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

