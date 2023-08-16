Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.