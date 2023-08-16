Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.9 %

AAP stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

