Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

