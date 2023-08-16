Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bruker by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.