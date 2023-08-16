Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

