Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 80,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19,400.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICE opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

