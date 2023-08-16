Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Maximus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Maximus Trading Down 1.8 %

MMS stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

