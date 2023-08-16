Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.