Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,206.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $518.89 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

