Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ENB opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.