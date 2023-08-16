Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 567,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $37,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

