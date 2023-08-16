Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 153.51% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 60,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 66,761 shares of company stock worth $116,571 and sold 946,480 shares worth $1,525,904. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

