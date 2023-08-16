Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $35.70.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 153.51% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period.
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
