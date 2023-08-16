Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of GCHEF stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

