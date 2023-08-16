Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of GCHEF stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
