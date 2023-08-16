Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.