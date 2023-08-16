Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 383.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $8,453,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.