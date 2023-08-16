HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

DPRO stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

