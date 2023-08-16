HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Draganfly Stock Down 4.3 %
DPRO stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
