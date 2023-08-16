Head to Head Comparison: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Grindr alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindr and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $207.29 million 4.27 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 3.56 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 15.9, suggesting that its stock price is 1,490% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.