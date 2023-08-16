Head to Head Review: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riskified and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 4 0 2.80 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Riskified has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -32.69% -16.85% -13.88% CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% -3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $271.31 million 2.88 -$103.99 million ($0.52) -9.17 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Summary

Riskified beats CF Acquisition Corp. VIII on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

(Get Free Report)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

