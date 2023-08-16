Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $61,758. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.27. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

