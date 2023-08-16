Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,898,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

