Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Purchases $24,979.60 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove acquired 7,880 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $24,979.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HGBL shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
