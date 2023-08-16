Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 11.2% in July

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE HES opened at $155.52 on Wednesday. Hess has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

