Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HESM opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

