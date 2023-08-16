Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

