HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

