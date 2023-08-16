Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

