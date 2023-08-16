Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.52-$15.52 EPS.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.30. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

